Salaar

'Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire' indeed created a stir with its release. The film arrived as the biggest phenomenon, not only captivating the hearts of the audience but also achieving record-breaking success at the box office. Moreover, the film set the perfect tone for its sequel, Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam. Ever since then, everyone has been excited to see the next chapter and the world of Khansaar. Now, in an exciting update, the makers have finally announced the start of the shoot for Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam.

The makers of Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam took to their social media to share a video of Prabhas as Salaar, announcing the commencement of the shoot. They further included the caption:

"The journey is going to be epic…💥

#Salaar2 begins!

#PrabhasXHombal3Films #Prabhas #PrashanthNeel @PrithviOfficial @Vkiragandur @hombalefilms"

About Salaar: Part 1

Salaar boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including the versatile Prithviraj Sukumaran, the stunning Shruti Haasan, and the seasoned Jagapathi Babu. The chemistry between the lead actors adds a layer of authenticity to the narrative, making Salaar a compelling watch. With each actor bringing their A-game to the table, the interactions between these powerhouse performers promise to be one of the film's highlights.

Prashanth Neel, the creative genius behind the monumental success of the KGF series, brings his unique directorial vision to Salaar. His ability to showcase intricate narratives with compelling characters has set him apart in the industry. With Salaar, Neel ventures into uncharted territories, promising audiences a tale filled with emotion, action, and intrigue. The magic of Neel's storytelling once again proves why he is hailed as one of the most visionary directors of contemporary Indian cinema.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire broke records with its Hindi TV premiere, attracting an incredible 30 million viewers. After grossing over ₹700 crore at the box office and maintaining its position as one of the top trending films on OTT for over 200 days, Salaar continued to make waves with its satellite release as well.

The world of Khansaar has fascinated global audiences and they are all raving about it. The film leaves the masses with a surprise that sets the stage right for the sequel 'Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam' all set for its release in 2026.