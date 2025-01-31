Preity Zinta entered the Indian cinema in 1998 with 'Dil Se' where she played a supporting role. On this special day, we take a look at the characters that made the audience fall in love with her

Posters of Koi... Mil Gaya and Soldier

Preity Zinta birthday: From Koi... Mil Gaya to Soldier, bubbly roles of the Himachal beauty

Preity Zinta celebrates her birthday on January 31. Fondly known as the girl with dimple cheeks, Preity ruled the big screens with her bubbly roles. While the term might be used for champagne, Preity proved her acting prowess with her incredible range. From comedy to drama, she touched hearts with her roles in films like Veer Zaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Salaam Namaste among others. Preity entered the Indian cinema in 1998 with 'Dil Se' where she played a supporting role. On this special day, we take a look at the characters that made the audience fall in love with her.

Preity Zinta’s bubbly roles on screen

Soldier

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, Soldier, which featured Preity with Bobby Deol, Rakhee Gulzar, and Suresh Oberoi, was released in 1998. The film was a thriller where Preity won hearts with her spoilt brat avatar, who falls in love with Bobby. The two form a relationship as Bobby sets out to seek justice for his father, an Army officer, who was declared a traitor.

Kya Kehna

In the film, Preity plays a free-spirited girl, who falls in love with a wealthy playboy Saif Ali Khan. Despite getting warned by her brother and friends, she falls for him and gets pregnant. However, Saif doesn't intend to marry her and is labelled a gold digger. The film portrays her journey as she navigates her life at college while pregnant and being ostracised by society.

Chori Chori Chupke Chupke

In the film, Preity plays a prostitute who becomes the surrogate mother for Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji. She eventually falls in love with Salman who eventually conflicts about giving up her child.

Koi... Mil Gaya

The film starred Hrithik playing the role of a mentally challenged person whose life transforms after Jadoo, the alien enters his life. Preity essayed the role of Hrithik's love interest who supports him through his journey of disability.

Preity Zinta’s work front

Preity is returning to the silver screen with Sunny Deol-starrer Lahore 1947. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, it is produced by Aamir Khan. Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast. The movie will also feature Sunny’s elder son Karan Deol. The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline.