The video also highlights some heartwarming moments shared among them, making it truly touching

Priyanka Chopra. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra drops cute video with 'Angel Baby' Malti, mom Madhu Chopra x 00:00

Priyanka Chopra left fans in awe as she dropped a video featuring moments spent with her daughter Malti, her mother Madhu Chopra, and her friends.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable video complication with her daughter Malti Marie, her mom Madhu Chopra, and a friend's family.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, the 'Barfi' actress can be seen having a fun time playing with her daughter Malti on the beach at home. Malti can also be seen enjoying painting sessions with her bestie, Thiaan Dutt.

The video also highlights some heartwarming moments shared among them, making it truly touching.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka captioned the post, 'My angel baby, my best friend, my godson, my brother from another mother and my actual mother. Nothing like family and friends to keep you rejuvenated. Miss you gaga @nickjonas. Can't wait til you're here..#thebluff #homeiswheretheheartis #workingmom'.

Nick Jonas quickly responded to the video by leaving an emotional crying emoji in the comments section, which we found incredibly touching.

Meanwhile, talking about Priyanka's work front, the actress gears up for her upcoming cinematic venture, 'The Bluff,' directed by Frank E Flowers.

The movie is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, 'The Bluff' promises to be a thrilling adventure.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever