Priyanka Chopra shares then and now picture: My confidence was slowly slipping 

On Saturday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her social media handle to share two pictures that are 24 years apart. The first picture was clicked in the days after she was crowned Miss World in 2000. The second picture was a recent one during her trip to France.

In the first picture shared by Priyanka, the actress at age 17 was seen wearing a white saree and the Miss World sash. She was seen holding her crown in place so that it would not slip and fall.

The second picture is a mirror selfie of Priyanka clicked in a hotel room. It was clicked recently by the actress during her trip to France.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "How it started.. how it’s going. PS: those 2000s brows tho".

She added, "My 17 year old self was just trying to pretend like I belonged. In that moment I was desperately trying to keep it together. With the weight of the heavy sari and the newly acquired crown flimsily pinned into my hair with 2 bobby pins, my confidence was slowly slipping as well. But I held it to".

Priyanka is gearing up for her next Hollywood film 'Heads Of State'. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka gave a glimpse of the script. The page had the film's title and mentioned that Harrison Query wrote it.It also has the Priyanka's name watermarked on it.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "And we're back."She will be seen in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.

Recently, Priyanka announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary 'Born Hungry' as a producer.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka treated fans with this exciting news by sharing an article with a note. Priyanka and her production company Purple Pebble Pictures banner have joined Barry Avrich's new feature documentary.

The note said, "Aligning with stories and filmmakers that have the ability to move the audience by having a unique point of view is what we always look for at @purplepebblepictures. @barryavrich22's new feature documentary, Born Hungry is exactly that."Priyanka added, "I was so moved by Sash's incredible story of resilience and determination, and also that it is an amazing rendition of an extremely sensitive story, it was a no-brainer for us to collaborate. We cannot wait to share this story with you."

'Born Hungry' premiered at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2024 and will screen at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto on April 26.

Not only that, she lent her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.