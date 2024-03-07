Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra is all set to marry Rakshit Kejriwal in Jaipur on March 12. Read on to find details on venue and pre-wedding festivities

Meera Chopra

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra to marry Rakshit Kejriwal in Jaipur, read details x 00:00

The Chopra family is gearing up for yet another wedding in the family. After Parineeti Chopra's wedding on September 24, 2023, now it's time for Meera Chopra, the cousin of Priyanka and Parineeti. Meera, a well-known face in the South Indian film industry, had earlier shared some details about her March wedding. While the actress had earlier not divulged details on the groom or the venue, we now have details on the same.

According to the wedding invite obtained by Zoom TV, Meera's groom goes by the name of Rakshit Kejriwal The two will be tying the knot on March 12 in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

According to the invite, Meera and Rakshit, son of Vandana and Hari Kumar Kejriwal will be having a destination wedding in Jaipur. The festivities will take place at Buena Vista Luxury Garden Spa Resort.

The mehendi ceremony will take place on March 11 from 5 pm onwards at the same venue. The couple will also host a sangeet and cocktail ceremony on the same day from 7 pm onwards

The D-Day will begin with a haldi ceremony at 10 am. The couple will take the traditional saat pheras at 4.30 m on March 12. After the pheras, the couple will be hosting a reception for the guests which will start at 9 pm.

Will Priyanka or Parineeti Chopra attend the wedding?

In a previous interview with Siddharth Kannan, Meera spoke about her distant relationship with her cousins, Priyanka and Parineeti. She explained that while she never asked for help, they also didn't offer any assistance in the competitive industry. Meera highlighted the importance of supporting each other when entering the industry with others, but she felt her cousins didn't extend that support.

Meera also got into the family dynamics, revealing a strong relationship with Priyanka's family. She attended Priyanka's wedding but admitted having a less close bond with Parineeti due to longstanding family issues, clarifying that she didn't attend Parineeti's wedding in September 2023.

Parineeti Chopra married Raghav Chadha on September 24 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. It was an intimate ceremony with family members and close friends in attendance. The venue was situated in the middle of Lake Pichola and looked serene as it was adorned in shades of white for the high-profile wedding.