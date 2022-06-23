Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account vanishes; restored within few hours

The account was restored in a few hours and the team called it a technical glitch

Priyanka Chopra/picture courtesy: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account

Priyanka Chopra added another feather to her cap by introducing a new tableware collection 'Sona Home'. But before she could represent India on the table, her Instagram encountered a technical glitch.

Priyanka Chopra's account vanished on Instagram on Tuesday, which left many fans worried and confused. Her fans took to Twitter and Instagram to share their disappointment and expressed how Priyanka's account did not appear on the social networking site when searched.

After a while, Priyanka's team which also has a verified account on Instagram solved the mystery and responded confirming that her account was indeed taken down and that they are trying their best to resolve the issue.

The actress has more than 79 million followers. Priyanka is one of the most followed Bollywood celebrities on Instagram. She keeps sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life on Instagram.

On the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped the shoot for her upcoming web series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT Platform Amazon Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

Apart from 'Citadel', Priyanka also has a few other Hollywood Projects in her kitty. She will be seen in 'Ending Things' opposite Marvel star Anthony Mackie and an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'Secret Daughter', which will be adapted by Shruti Ganguly.

