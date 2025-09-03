Breaking News
Punjab Floods: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh send strength and prayers for victims

Updated on: 03 September,2025 07:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Punjab is facing one of its worst floods, with 30 lives lost and over 3.5 lakh people affected. Amid widespread relief efforts, celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranveer Singh offered prayers and strength to the victims

Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

Punjab is grappling with one of the worst floods in recent memory. Communities across the state have mobilised relief on an unprecedented scale. Many celebrities have also come forward to help the victims to the best of their capacity. The deluge has claimed 30 lives and impacted over 3.5 lakh people so far. Amid the tragedy, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have sent prayers and strength to the victims.

Shah Rukh, Alia, Ranveer on Punjab floods

Expressing his concern, King Khan wrote on social media, "My heart goes out to those in Punjab impacted by these devastating floods. Sending prayers and strength… The spirit of Punjab shall never break… may God bless them all."


Before this, his Dear Zindagi co-star Alia Bhatt also extended her prayers to all those affected by the Punjab floods. The actress hoped that every affected family would get the support required for them to heal and rebuild their lives. Taking to the stories section of her Instagram account, Alia wrote, “My heart goes out to everyone affected by the floods in Punjab. Sending love, strength and prayers to all those impacted, and gratitude to the people working tirelessly on the ground to help. May every family find the support they need to heal and rebuild. (sic)"

Ranveer Singh also expressed his concern. He took to Instagram's story section and wrote, "Prayers for Punjab."

Many other big names from Bollywood, such as Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, and others, used social media to show their support for the people who have lost everything in these devastating floods.

About the Punjab floods

Punjab battles a massive natural calamity as the rivers Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi overflow due to heavy rains in their catchment regions across Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar are some of the areas that have been most affected by the floods.

Meanwhile, the rescue operation is currently underway in full swing. The Army's Western Command said that more than 5,500 civilians and 300 personnel of paramilitary forces have been rescued. Not only that, more than 3,000 civilians have received medical aid, and 27 tonnes of rations and essential supplies have been delivered to the flood-affected communities.

