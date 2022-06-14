Put all your might into the big fight

With Vikram Vedha wrapped up, sources say Hrithik to kick off physical training next month for Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone

Last week, Hrithik Roshan announced the wrap-up of Vikram Vedha. But there is little respite for the actor. The pre-production of his next, Fighter, is underway, while the writing team gives the finishing touches to the final draft. One hears that Roshan will begin the prep for the Siddharth Anand-directed offering next month.

Sources indicate that the big-budget movie, touted to be India’s first aerial action film, will require intense physical prep. “Fighter demands a different physicality from what Hrithik sported in Vikram Vedha. The actor will have a leaner, more chiselled body. The leads will also have to train in different forms of martial arts since Siddharth has envisioned it as a hyper-stylised actioner. Hrithik will start his training in July, while Deepika Padukone will join him a few weeks later,” reveals a source. Fighter marks Roshan’s third project with Anand after Bang Bang (2014) and the runaway hit, War (2019). What makes Fighter all the more exciting is that it brings the fresh on-screen pairing of Roshan and Padukone. If things go as per plan, the actioner will go on floors in October.

Also Read: Hrithik visits University of Southern California's campus, surprises students

Show full article