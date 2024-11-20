R Madhavan-Fatima Sana Shaikh kick-off shoot of the tentatively-titled Tharki; sources say it revolves around a 40-something virgin’s romance with a younger woman on a dating app

Fatima Sana Shaikh and R Madhavan. Pics/Instagram

There is a new romance brewing in the city, albeit for the cameras. Only last month, it was reported that R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh were set to team up for a love story. Now, mid-day has learnt that the project has gone on floors. So, what is the actors’ maiden collaboration all about? From what we’ve heard, it’s a May-December romance of sorts, with Madhavan’s character coming across a younger woman on a dating app. Sources tell us that it is tentatively titled Tharki.

Director Vivek Soni, who previously helmed Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani-starrer Meenakshi Sundareshwar (2021), is offering a light-hearted take on the unusual love story. An insider reveals, “Madhavan plays a virgin, who is in his mid-40s. He comes across Fatima’s character, a woman in her early 30s, on a dating app, and how the two fall in love forms the crux of the story. It’s a quirky and contemporary take on the relationship.” The cast includes Namit Das, who plays the protagonist’s close friend, and Karan Wahi in a special appearance. While the film rolled in Mumbai in early November, the unit’s next stop will be Kolkata in December. The OTT film, produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, will find a home on Netflix.

Tharki marks Madhavan’s return to the rom-com genre almost a decade after Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). “Madhavan’s fans in the Hindi audience have always enjoyed his romantic comedies, be it the Tanu Weds Manu franchise or Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein [2001] that found a wide fan base over the decades. Tharki will be the perfect payoff for them, after his intense portrayals in Shaitaan and Rocketry: The Nambi Effect [2022]. In fact, he will also be seen in another romantic comedy, De De Pyaar De 2, but the love story won’t be centred on his character,” adds the source. Shaikh, meanwhile, also has Anurag Basu’s Metro… In Dino in the pipeline.