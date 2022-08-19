Breaking News
'Radha Kaise Na Jale' to 'Maiyya Yashoda', Bollywood songs for a festive spirit on 'Janmashtami'

Updated on: 19 August,2022 11:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Bollywood songs must be played during any celebration in order to be complete

Akshay Kumar, and Ayushmann Khurrana


Janmashtami is here! The auspicious celebration of Lord Krishna's birthday. With a variety of rituals, the festival is observed across the nation. Everybody celebrates the occasion in their own unique way, whether it be by making sweets and savoury dishes or performing amazing dances. Bollywood songs must be played during any celebration in order to be complete. On the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, we have curated a list of songs that can make this Janmashtami more enjoyable and festive.


1. Go Go Govinda

The fun-filled song from Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's film 'OMG: Oh my God' featured Sonakshi Sinha and choreographer Prabhudeva. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Aman Trikha the song showcases the famous matki-phod ritual during Janmashtami.


2. Wo Kisna Hai

The soothing track from Vivek Oberoi starrer film 'Kisna'is among the most melodious song to add to your playlist this Janmashtami. Sung by Sukhwinder Singh, the song was released in 2005 and gathered a massive response from the audience.

3. Radha Kaise Na Jale

Sung by the legendary singer Asha Bhosale and Udit Narayan and composed by Oscar-winner musician A.R Rahman, the song features actors Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh. The holy festival of Janmashtami is incomplete without this song from Ashutosh Gowariker's super-hit film 'Lagaan'.

4. Maiyya Yashoda

Vocals by Anuradha Paudwal and Alka Yagnik, 'Maiyya Yashoda' is a melodious track from Sooraj Barjatya's 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' dedicated to Lord Krishna's mother Yashoda. The video of the song has gathered over 823 million views on YouTube.

5. Radhe Radhe

The dance track from Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha's comedy film 'Dream Girl' is the latest track dedicated to Lord Krishna. Sung by Meet Bros and Amit Gupta, the song showcases the romantic story of Radha -Krishna. Don't forget to add this track to your Janmashtami playlist. 

