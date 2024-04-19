Breaking News
Salman Khan firing case: New suspect detained
Mumbai: ‘Please stop this leopard drama!’
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Mumbai North Central is the wisest ward
Mumbai: ED attaches properties of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty in bitcoin fraud case
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA gaining momentum in Mumbai North West
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rajkumar Hiranis son Vir Hirani is set to make his acting debut with the iconic play Letters from Suresh
<< Back to Elections 2024

Rajkumar Hirani's son, Vir Hirani, is set to make his acting debut with the iconic play 'Letters from Suresh'!

Updated on: 19 April,2024 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Interestingly, Vir Hirani is a recent graduate of the prestigious RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art). Vir has been making short films since his teenage years

Rajkumar Hirani's son, Vir Hirani, is set to make his acting debut with the iconic play 'Letters from Suresh'!

Rajkumar Hirani. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
Rajkumar Hirani's son, Vir Hirani, is set to make his acting debut with the iconic play 'Letters from Suresh'!
x
00:00

Rajkumar Hirani is one of the most loved directors in Bollywood, known for touching the hearts of audiences with his films. While the director has carved out a distinct place in the industry, it's now time for his son, Vir Hirani, to make his debut in the entertainment industry with 'Letters from Suresh', directed by theatre veteran Feroze Abbas Khan.


Vir Hirani is all set to step into the entertainment realm with the iconic play 'Letters from Suresh', directed by theatre veteran Feroze Abbas Khan, narrates a hauntingly beautiful story of human relationships through letters.


Presented for the very first time in India, Rajiv Joseph’s ‘Letters from Suresh’ is a rare dramatic gem that tells the story of four unique characters, tethered by love, loss, tenderness – and a yearning for human connection.  


Interestingly, Vir Hirani is a recent graduate of the prestigious RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art). Vir has been making short films since his teenage years.

Vir Hirani made his directorial debut with 'Return Gift', which premiered at the 18th edition of the International Children's Film Festival of India in Hyderabad.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rajkumar hirani bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK