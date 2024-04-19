Rajkumar Hirani's son, Vir Hirani, is set to make his acting debut with the iconic play 'Letters from Suresh'!

Interestingly, Vir Hirani is a recent graduate of the prestigious RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art). Vir has been making short films since his teenage years

Rajkumar Hirani. Pic/Yogen Shah

Rajkumar Hirani is one of the most loved directors in Bollywood, known for touching the hearts of audiences with his films. While the director has carved out a distinct place in the industry, it's now time for his son, Vir Hirani, to make his debut in the entertainment industry with 'Letters from Suresh', directed by theatre veteran Feroze Abbas Khan.

Vir Hirani is all set to step into the entertainment realm with the iconic play 'Letters from Suresh', directed by theatre veteran Feroze Abbas Khan, narrates a hauntingly beautiful story of human relationships through letters.

Presented for the very first time in India, Rajiv Joseph’s ‘Letters from Suresh’ is a rare dramatic gem that tells the story of four unique characters, tethered by love, loss, tenderness – and a yearning for human connection.

Interestingly, Vir Hirani is a recent graduate of the prestigious RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art). Vir has been making short films since his teenage years.

Vir Hirani made his directorial debut with 'Return Gift', which premiered at the 18th edition of the International Children's Film Festival of India in Hyderabad.