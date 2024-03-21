Recently, during the holy month of Ramadan, she travelled to Saudi Arabia with her husband Zaid Darbar and their son Zehaan

Gauhar Khan

Ramadan 2024: These days Gauhar Khan is happily balancing her career with being a mom. She regularly updates her fans about her life. Gauhar seems to handle both her work and personal life smoothly. Recently, during the holy month of Ramadan, she travelled to Saudi Arabia with her husband Zaid Darbar and their son Zehaan.

Gauhar recently shared a heartfelt moment on her Instagram with her husband Zaid and son Zehaan. The picture captures Gauhar and Zaid gazing at their son with a tender expression of love and admiration. The caption reflects the same sentiment, penned by Gauhar herself."Just wanted to give our little prince’ first Salaam to the world from the house of the Almighty, 🕋! May he be pleased with our SonShine ! Ameen . Our Zehaan ♥️🌍 . Request for continued positivity, love n blessings for him. Lots of love ."

Previously, Gauhar Khan also posted a video from Saudi Arabia. The video shows snippets of her journey from the airport to Saudi Arabia and moments spent there. In the video, Gauhar is dressed in Abaya and Hijab. Along with the video, she wrote a caption to share her thoughts, "Subhan Allah! As a couple, we had dreamed of a journey as parents and Alhamdulillah we got this opportunity. Madina with our minds. May Allah make this journey easy and successful for everyone... Ameen."

On 10 June, Gauahar Khan took to Instagram to reveal her and Zaid Darbar's son's name-a month since his birth. The couple have named their son Zehaan.

Gauahar posted, "Revealing our little ones name , ma sha Allah on his 1 month date since birth. Thank you all for ur love , seeking your continued blessings for him and requesting for privacy for our lil jaan . He sends his love." She also shared pictures with the little one.

Recently the model-actress and winner of the 'Bigg Boss: Season 7,' revealed that she lost 10 kgs post her pregnancy and that too in just 10 days!

The 'Ishaqzaade' star took her fans and social media followers by surprise when she posted a boomerang video on her Instagram story flaunting her amazing look after the weight loss. In the video, Gauahar can be seen in a white pyjama set. The 'Bigg Boss' fame can be seen striking a cool pose in front of the mirror as she records her boomerang video. "Lost 10 kgs in 10 days postpartum. Alhamdulilah. Six more to go. New mom life," wrote Gauahar as she captioned her boomerang video.