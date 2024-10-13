Breaking News
Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel express grief
RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP: Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Man held by with cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.38 lakh
Congress suspends Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'
We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals: CM Shinde
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Watch Ranbir Kapoor dresses up as a groom once again baraat video goes viral

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor dresses up as a groom once again, baraat video goes viral

Updated on: 13 October,2024 10:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ranbir Kapoor's wedding was a low-key affair and didn’t live up to the hype of his fans who wished to see him as ‘Dulhe Raja’ making a grand entrance with a baraat

Watch: Ranbir Kapoor dresses up as a groom once again, baraat video goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Listen to this article
Watch: Ranbir Kapoor dresses up as a groom once again, baraat video goes viral
x
00:00

Fans missed watching Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s baraat after he married Alia Bhatt in 2022. The hush-hush ceremony was a low-key affair and didn’t live up to the hype of Ranbir’s fans who wished to see him as ‘Dulhe Raja’ making a grand entrance. That being said, Ranbir has made up for the miss and turned into a groom once again. 


Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘baraat’ video goes viral 


Ranbir Kapoor turned muse for ace designer Tarun Tahiliani for his brand Tasva’s fashion show. The actor captivated with his looks in a sherwani set. He arrived in a vintage car and also danced to the beats of dhol that made up for his baraat. Watch the videos below. 


Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Raha in November 2022.

Earlier, Tarun got Naga Chaitanya to do something similar for his flagship store in Hyderabad. 

Tasva, a wedding and occasion wear brand for the modern Indian man, is a brand launched by ABFRL in collaboration with ace couturier Tarun Tahiliani. Tasva is dedicated to offering classy and comfortable Indian wear. With a strong emphasis on craftsmanship and contemporary style, Tasva is redefining Indian wear for the modern man. 

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming projects 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving wholesome praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called 'Animal Park', which is yet to go on floors. Ranbir is also prepping for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, 'Ramayana', a cinematic adaptation of the epic. Billed as a trilogy, it also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Arun Govil, and Lara Dutta. 

The actor will also be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Love & War’ along with his wife Alia Bhatt, and his ‘Sanju’ co-star Vicky Kaushal. The film will be released on March 20, 2026. It marks the reunion of Alia and Ranbir on screen after the fantasy action-adventure film ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ on the sets of which they fell in love and began dating.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranbir kapoor alia bhatt Entertainment News tarun tahiliani bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK