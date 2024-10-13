Ranbir Kapoor's wedding was a low-key affair and didn’t live up to the hype of his fans who wished to see him as ‘Dulhe Raja’ making a grand entrance with a baraat

Ranbir Kapoor Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Listen to this article Watch: Ranbir Kapoor dresses up as a groom once again, baraat video goes viral x 00:00

Fans missed watching Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s baraat after he married Alia Bhatt in 2022. The hush-hush ceremony was a low-key affair and didn’t live up to the hype of Ranbir’s fans who wished to see him as ‘Dulhe Raja’ making a grand entrance. That being said, Ranbir has made up for the miss and turned into a groom once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘baraat’ video goes viral

Ranbir Kapoor turned muse for ace designer Tarun Tahiliani for his brand Tasva’s fashion show. The actor captivated with his looks in a sherwani set. He arrived in a vintage car and also danced to the beats of dhol that made up for his baraat. Watch the videos below.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Raha in November 2022.

Earlier, Tarun got Naga Chaitanya to do something similar for his flagship store in Hyderabad.

Tasva, a wedding and occasion wear brand for the modern Indian man, is a brand launched by ABFRL in collaboration with ace couturier Tarun Tahiliani. Tasva is dedicated to offering classy and comfortable Indian wear. With a strong emphasis on craftsmanship and contemporary style, Tasva is redefining Indian wear for the modern man.

Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal', receiving wholesome praise for his performance as Ranvijay Singh. He will play Aziz in the sequel to Animal, called 'Animal Park', which is yet to go on floors. Ranbir is also prepping for Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, 'Ramayana', a cinematic adaptation of the epic. Billed as a trilogy, it also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Arun Govil, and Lara Dutta.

The actor will also be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Love & War’ along with his wife Alia Bhatt, and his ‘Sanju’ co-star Vicky Kaushal. The film will be released on March 20, 2026. It marks the reunion of Alia and Ranbir on screen after the fantasy action-adventure film ‘Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva’ on the sets of which they fell in love and began dating.