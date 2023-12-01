Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have returned to Mumbai after their wedding

In Pic: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram (Pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram walk hand-in-hand as they return to bay after their Manipuri wedding x 00:00

Actors Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram tied the knot in Imphal, Manipur, on Wednesday. The two were dressed in traditional Manipuri attire for their wedding day. Their wedding pictures make fans go crazy, as the internet is gushing over the newlyweds. Lin and Randeep have now landed in Mumbai.

Post their traditional Manipuri wedding, the couple arrived in Mumbai, where they were photographed by the paparazzi. As the couple returned walked hand-in-hand, Lin was seen wearing a stunning red suit paired with a matching bindi. The actress wore a tiny bindi and completed her look with simple makeup. As for the Sarbjit actor, he wore a white shirt with beige pants and matching shoes.

As soon as the video of the two returning to the city went viral fans started reacting to it. One fan wrote, “Newly married but they are so simple not show off that’s the real beauty”. While a user commented, “She is a very humble and sweet natured person since i knew her as a kid.....She was my yoga teacher and lived in the same building as me!!!! Heartiest Congratulations @linlaishram my love and regards from Santiago de Chile”. “Kisi ki najar na lage ..beautiful jodi,” wrote a third fan. While others congratulated the couple and dropped a heart emoji.

On their wedding day, the actors were seen dressed in traditional Manipuri attire, with Randeep dressed in all white. Lin looked absolutely stunning dressed as a traditional Manipuri bride. At a time when celebrity brides are ditching traditional looks to opt for a more Bollywood-inspired trousseau, the Jaane Jaan actress chose to stay true to her roots during her wedding ceremony. And she had her groom right by her side, embracing her culture wholeheartedly.

Randeep Hooda shared the first photos from the wedding, with a simple caption, summarising their bond, "From today, we are One." Take a look:

A few days ago, Randeep took to Instagram and announced that they would marry in Imphal on November 29.