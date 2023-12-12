Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram wedding reception: Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were seen arriving together for the function. A video of the couple dancing with bride Lin is doing the rounds on social media

L-Randeep Hooda with Lin Laishram; R- Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia

Newly weds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram on Monday threw a wedding reception for the members of the film industry. From filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak, Jackie Shroff to Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the function, which was held in Mumbai. Video from inside the grand party is now going viral on social media.

In one of the videos doing the rounds, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia can be seen dancing with Lin. Lin can be seen dancing enthusiastically along with Tamannaah to the beats of 'Where's the party tonight?' from the film 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna'. Vijay can also be seen vibing with them and other other guests.

For the reception, Tamannaah opted for a floral printed saree while Vijay looked dapper in a black suit. The two arrived together for the party and posed with each other for the paparazzi. When the photographers requested single shots of Tamannaah, Vijay happily stepped aside and even patiently waited till the actress was done clicking pictures. A video of the same is doing the rounds with netizens praising the couple. Take a look:

For the reception, Randeep donned an all-black outfit, while his wife chose a glittery red saree with a veil on her head. Taking to Instagram, Randeep dropped the pics from the reception which he captioned, "In our eternal garden of Eden, "followed by an infinity and a heart emoticon.

Randeep and Lin exchanged vows on November 29 in Manipur.

Their wedding was performed in traditional Meitei rituals. Randeep was spotted wearing a white shawl. Lin was dressed in a Potloi or Polloi, a cylindrical skirt made up of thick cloth and bamboo. It was ornamented with satin and velvet material, as well as gems and glitter.

They posted pictures from the ceremony on their respective Instagram handles and wrote in the caption, "From today, we are One (black heart and infinity emojis) #JustMarried."

Another caption reads, "From 'I' to 'We' in a happily ever after (red heart emoji)."

