Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram wedding: Go behind the scenes with new video

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot recently

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram tied the knot in Manipur last week. The stars have created a stir on social media and won hearts with their traditional ceremony, honouring Lin's roots and culture. Dressed as traditional Manipuri bride and groom, the stars got married in an elaborate yet solemn ceremony.

On Tuesday, Randeep shared a video from their wedding ceremony, that took us behind the scenes, giving us glimpses of the pre-wedding rituals as well as their prep for the main wedding ceremony. "As we share these beautiful moments from our wedding, We thank you all for your love and blessings," the actor wrote, sharing the video.

After Randeep Hooda shared some beautiful pictures from the ceremony, the official video of their wedding was revealed. The wedding photographer had shared the video on their official Instagram page and wrote, “Unveiling the Love Story: Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda’s Wedding Bliss #LaishramHoodaUnion."

Ever since the wedding, the couple has been sharing pictures and videos from their beautiful ceremony. After their first wedding reception, there are now reports circulating that the two will have another reception for their industry friends on December 11.

As per Hindustan Times, the Mumbai reception will be a grand affair. As per the publication’s sources, “Randeep and Lin have a huge circle of friends as they have worked extensively in Mumbai. So all of them have been invited. Besides that, Lin’s close friend and immediate family will be travelling from Manipur to Mumbai to attend the reception. Just like their wedding, the couple will stick to their culture and don ethnic Manipuri outfits .”

As for their first reception, Randeep and Lin looked resplendent in traditional wear for their reception. While Lin opted for a bright gold saree well complimented by golden jewellery, Randeep opted for ivory sherwani with fine gold work on it. Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote, "From 'I' to 'We' in a happily ever after."

