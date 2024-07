On Ranveer Singh’s birthday, here’s looking at his most loved dialogues from 'Band Baaja Baaraat' to 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'

In Pic: Ranveer Singh

Listen to this article Ranveer Singh Birthday 2024: Revisiting iconic dialogue from his much loved films - From 'Band Baaja Baaraat' to 'Rocky Aur Rani’ x 00:00

Ranveer Singh is the heartthrob of Bollywood. He has managed to win hearts with his stellar performances. On Ranveer Singh’s birthday, here’s looking at his most loved dialogues from 'Band Baaja Baaraat' to 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'

Band Baaja Baarat- Bittoo Sharma

Partner bana le please ... achcha partner nahi to sectary, assistant ... arre peon hi bana le

Tere bina kisi cheez mein mauj nahi ... na ladkiyan taadne mein, na chai mein, na chowmein mein

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela- Ram Rajari

Tere dil mein soya tha, kyun utha diya ... card kahan se nikla, ke number mila diya

Meri mardangi ke bare mein aap gaon ki kisi bhi ladki se pooch sakte ho ... report achchi milegi

Gunday- Bikram Bose

Hum gunday hai ... ek baar jiske saath jee liye ... marte bhi ussi ke saath hai

Hum gunday hai ... na aaj tak kisi ke haath aaye hai ... aur na aayenge

Bajirao Mastani- Peshwa Bajirao

Aandhi roke toh hum toofan ... toofan roke toh hum aag ka dariya

Cheeteh ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur Bajirao ki talvar par sandeh nahi karte ... kabhi bhi maat de sakti hai

Bajirao ne Mastani se mohabbat ki hai aiyashi nahi

Padmaavat- Alauddin Khilji

Ab Tak Wo Mitti Hi Nahi Banei Jo Alauddin Ko Dafan Kar Sakay

Allah Ke Banae Har Nayab Cheez Par Sirf… alauddin Ka Haq Hai

Gully Boy- Murad Ahmed

Apna time aayega

Main nahi badalta apna sapna apne sachai se mel khane ke vaaste ... main apna sachai badlega joh mere sapne se mel khaye

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani- Rocky Randhawa

Handle with care yaar, I'm fragile

'Main to vote dena hi bandh kar diya, main to kehta hu aap bhi bandh kardo kya Fayda shamita to hai nahi'

On the acting front, Ranveer Singh will headline Farhan Akhtar’s 'Don 3', set to arrive in 2025. The character was originally portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan in 1978 and reimagined by Shah Rukh Khan in 2006. The third instalment also stars Kiara Advani. Apart from this, Ranveer will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop drama 'Singham Again'.