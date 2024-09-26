Ranveer Singh has now posted his first photo since this big moment, showing himself in "beast mode" during an intense workout session, take a look at the picture

Ranveer Singh

New dad Ranveer Singh's flexes his ripped muscles in first picture after welcoming baby girl

Ranveer Singh recently became a father after welcoming his first child, a baby girl, with his wife Deepika Padukone on September 8, 2024. He has now posted his first photo since this big moment, showing himself in "beast mode" during an intense workout session.

Ranveer Singh's new dad bod is a total knockout

On September 26, 2024, Ranveer Singh posted his first picture on Instagram Stories after becoming a dad. In the photo, he’s wearing workout gear—a white vest, blue shorts, and gym gloves. With his hair tied back and a long beard. Ranveer showed off his toned biceps and was visibly sweating from his workout.

Ranveer Singh's work front and what's next?

We wonder if this is for Aditya Dhar’s next that he’s headlining! Singh’s transformation is already the talk of the town, as fans and critics alike marvel at his dedication and ability to adapt to his roles. This is not the first time the actor has undergone a significant change for a film, but this particular look is garnering widespread acclaim for its intensity and authenticity.

A source close to the development shares, “We have had a very productive shoot in Bangkok, Thailand. Now Ranveer is all set to get back to the shoot in November for the next schedule. We cannot give out details about the various locations at this point, but the excitement for the next chapter is extremely high after the high-quality product that we’ve seen on-screen with the first schedule”.

The film features a stellar cast, and its announcement created a buzz throughout the industry and amongst fans. As anticipation builds, audiences are eager to witness Ranveer’s acting prowess once again. His portrayal promises to captivate viewers, etching his blistering intensity into Aditya Dhar’s gritty narrative. The maverick maker is pulling out all the stops to present a grand big-screen vision after Uri.

With his recent personal milestones and upcoming professional endeavours, Ranveer Singh seems to be keeping it busy in both his personal life and career.

Just days after her delivery, Deepika was discharged from the hospital, and she made her first public appearance alongside Ranveer Singh as they brought their newborn home. The couple has been relatively private since the birth of their first child, but Deepika's updated Instagram bio now reflects her new responsibilities: "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat."

This charming addition provides fans with a glimpse into their everyday family life. In terms of her professional endeavours, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the film 'Kalki 2898 AD.'