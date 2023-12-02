Ranveer Singh received career honour for his contribution to cinema at the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival and thanked the “master of transformation”, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, in his acceptance speech

Ranveer Singh and Johnny Depp

Cinema close to cricket

Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan says Hindi and Tamil films enjoy a huge fan following in his home country and the craze for cinema comes in a close second to cricket in the island nation. “In Sri Lanka, Hindi movies are famous because very few movies are made in Sri Lanka. They [Sri Lankan films] don’t have a lot of budget but they still run in theatres because people want to watch films in their own language. Both Hindi and Tamil movies are famous in Sri Lanka. A young person there can even speak Hindi because they have watched Hindi movies. [Mostly there are] Hindi movies, Hollywood movies are very few,” the 51-year-old former cricketer said.

To new ventures

Director Nagraj Manjule, who is known for films like Sairat, Fandry and Jhund, started the shoot of his next Marathi film titled Khashaba. The film is a biopic based on the first Olympic winner in post-independence India, Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, who clinched a bronze medal in wrestling at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. Set against the backdrop of post-independent India, it promises to tell a tale of triumph and tenacity, and explores the journey of an unsung hero who overcame adversities with his unwavering dedication.

Second chances

Mast Mein Rehne Ka, starring Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta, will premiere on Prime Video on December 8, the streaming platform announced yesterday. Written and directed by Vijay Maurya, the narrative delves into the parallel universes of two distinct generations, each navigating its unique reservations and confronting the adversities of life, and explores themes of second chances in love and life, forgiveness, and redemption.

Love for the brother

Sunny Deol has given a shoutout to his “little brother” Bobby for his performance in the latest release Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor. “My little brother has shaken the world. All guns firing success to #Animal,” wrote Sunny, to which Bobby replied, “You are my life. Love you the most.” Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri. It is one of the longest Indian films made, with a runtime of 201 minutes.

Film Imran felt ashamed of

Imran Khan took to a YouTube channel to talk about Luck, his film that did not do well at the box office. Khan confessed that he has been rewatching his recent work and was pleased to realise how progressive Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Break Ke Baad were for their time. “When [Luck] released, it was a disaster. They tarred and feathered me; they took me out back to shoot me behind the latrines for taking part in such a horrible film. It’s quite a journey to reshape your perspective on something like that; to me, this was a horrible, shameful film, and I should be ashamed of it. But yet, someone says, ‘Hey, I like it; I enjoy it’. That’s remarkable; it makes me feel like that wasn’t time wasted,” he said.

Stories of triumph

Imliee fame actor Sumbul Touqeer will take a leap into uncharted territory with her new YouTube talk series, Ek Jazba Ek Junoon, that promises a genuine look into the lives of everyday heroes who’ve triumphed over adversity. “Heroes aren’t just the ones we see in reel life or on social media; real heroes are those who have bravely faced challenging situations. I’ve been inspired by them not just recently but since my childhood. Their stories have always motivated me, and I hope that this talk show will touch millions of hearts, giving a voice to the unheard stories of my guests who fought hardships to survive and sustain,” she said.

Celebrating a film

As her film Qala marked a year since its release, Triptii Dimri said, “Qala was more than just a film. It was a journey of self-discovery, resilience, emotions, passion and love for art. I’m grateful for [the opportunity] that allowed me to bring this story to life. Here’s to the power of storytelling and to everyone who embraced the film with open hearts. Grateful for the journey.”