Rashmika: 'At times as an actor, I would question some of Gitanjali's actions'

Updated on: 09 December,2023 02:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, whose recent release ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor in titular role is roaring at the box-office, has penned a long note on her social media describing her character of Gitanjali from the film

Rashmika: ‘At times as an actor, I would question some of Gitanjali’s actions'

Pic courtesy/ Rashmika's Instagram

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, whose recent release ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor in titular role is roaring at the box-office, has penned a long note on her social media describing her character of Gitanjali from the film.


While the film has been performing exceptionally well in theatres, it has also drawn flak for its misogynistic themes and the portrayal of its women, who have very less to do in the film which is essentially high on the testosterone.


While Rashmika said that certain actions of her character are questionable, she paid an ode to the character as she highlighted the importance of her character in the film.


Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared a few pictures from the film as she wrote in the caption, “Gitanjali. If I were to describe her in a sentence …it would be the only force at home holding her family together. She is pure, real, unfiltered, strong and raw.”

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

She further mentioned: “At times as an actor, I would question some of Gitanjali’s actions.. And I remember my director telling me - this was their story.. Ranvijay’s & Gitanjali’s.. it was their love and passion, their families and their lives - this is who they are.

“In a world full of all violence, hurt and unbearable pain - Gitanjali would bring peace, trust and calm.. She would pray to her Gods to keep her husband and her kids safe.

“She was the rock that weathered all the storms. She would do anything in her power for the sake of her family. Gitanjali is absolutely beautiful in my eyes, and in some ways she is like most women who are standing strong and protecting their families day in and day out.

“Happy one week to us #Animal team Guys. Thank you all for all the love. It's what keeps me going and makes me work harder with every film. Big hugs to you all too.”

‘Animal’ which released on December 1, clashed with the Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sam Bahadur’ and has been getting a good response at the theatres.

