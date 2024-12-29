Actor Ravi Kishan is known for his nuanced and real portrayals. The actor recently revealed an incident from his teenage which forced him to elope to Mumbai

Ravi Kishan (pic/Instagram)

Ravi Kishan recalls incident he felt he would die, eloped to Mumbai with Rs 500

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan is a popular name in Hindi and Bhojpuri film industry. He revealed that he loved performing on stage from a very young age and once when he was still in his teens, he bagged the role of Goddess Sita in Ramleela but his father had brutally beaten him. Recently, Ravi Kishan opened up in a podcast and recalled that he was 14-15 when this incident happened.

Ravi Kishan recalled an incident when he was thrashed by his father

He shared that he would always participate in Ramleela, and this one time, he got lucky as he essayed the role of Goddess Sita. Kishan recalled, "I had taken my mother’s saree. I was rehearsing my role all day with a few more people. My father came to know about it and when I returned home he beat me up with a leather belt." He further said that he thought he would die that night, "I remember the way he whipped me, my skin had almost peeled off. It felt like he had decided to silence me that night."

Ravi further revealed that the very same night, his mother handed him a note of Rs 500 and asked him to elope or his father would kill him. She thought he would not survive that night or the next day if he didn't run away. Ravi mentioned that he came to Mumbai in these situations and was barely 14-15.

Ravi Kishan debuted with the 1992 film Pitambar and since then, there has been no looking back for him. He has acted in more than 100 films and series, both in Hindi and Bhojpuri. He is known as the biggest star of the Bhojpuri industry.

Ravi Kishan's acting and political career

He also entered politics in 2014 and contested general elections on a Congress ticket from Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur constituency. In 2017, he left Congress to join the BJP and currently serves as a Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, from Gorakhpur. He now balances both acting and politics. He was last seen in Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer copverse film Singham Again.