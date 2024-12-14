Breaking News
Dadar Hanuman temple won't be demolished, notice stayed: BJP
Mumbai Police nabs four for possession, sale and supply of ganja
Aaditya Thackeray performs 'maha-aarti' at Hanuman temple in Dadar
Have not resigned as Maharashtra Congress chief: Patole
Thane court settles four fatal accident claims with compensation of Rs 4.84 cr
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard Rekha gets teary eyed at Raj Kapoors centenary anniversary celebration

Have you heard? Rekha gets teary-eyed at Raj Kapoor's centenary anniversary celebration

Updated on: 15 December,2024 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

The centenary anniversary celebration of late filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor was an emotional affair not only for the Kapoor clan but also for Rekha as she got teary-eyed

Have you heard? Rekha gets teary-eyed at Raj Kapoor's centenary anniversary celebration

Rekha Pic/ANI

Listen to this article
Have you heard? Rekha gets teary-eyed at Raj Kapoor's centenary anniversary celebration
x
00:00

Many moods of Rekha


Many moods of Rekha


The centenary anniversary celebration of late filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor was an emotional affair not only for the Kapoor clan, but also for Rekha. Looking resplendent in a cream and golden saree, the senior actor got teary-eyed as she looked at the posters of the legend’s films on the red carpet. At the celebration, Rekha was also seen hugging Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. No prizes for guessing that the moment went viral, with netizens loving their warm interaction.


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rekha raj kapoor Entertainment News bollywood news Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK