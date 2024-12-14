The centenary anniversary celebration of late filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor was an emotional affair not only for the Kapoor clan but also for Rekha as she got teary-eyed
The centenary anniversary celebration of late filmmaker-actor Raj Kapoor was an emotional affair not only for the Kapoor clan, but also for Rekha. Looking resplendent in a cream and golden saree, the senior actor got teary-eyed as she looked at the posters of the legend’s films on the red carpet. At the celebration, Rekha was also seen hugging Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda. No prizes for guessing that the moment went viral, with netizens loving their warm interaction.