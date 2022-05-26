Reunion on the cards for Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty for this project

The blockbuster duo Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh are teaming again for an interesting project, following their previous cooperation with 'Sooryavanshi' and
their much-anticipated flick 'Cirkus'.
The duo took to their social media accounts, on Thursday, to share a sneak peek of their forthcoming commercial masala entertainer, which sparked excitement among fans. Both of them have launched a number of large-scale initiatives. This time is no exception.
The action appears high-octane in the behind-the-scenes video, with Rohit Shettystyle, automobiles flying in the background, Ranveer shooting with two weapons in his hands, and more to come.
"Just a glimpse of how we shoot a noodle commercial... I know gaadiyan isme bhi udd rahi hain lekin kya karein...Seedha kaam toh humein aata hi nahi hai! #RanveerSinghXRohitShetty," Rohit captioned the post, on his Instagram handle.
While sharing the same video, Ranveer wrote on his Instagram, "Boss and Baba are Back together !!! @itsrohitshetty #RanveerSinghXRohitShetty."
Meanwhile, on the work front, 'Cirkus', which is directed by Rohit Shetty, and starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma, will be released in December 2022.
