Reunion on the cards for Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty for this project

26 May,2022
The duo took to their social media accounts, on Thursday, to share a sneak peek of their forthcoming commercial masala entertainer, which sparked excitement among fans

The blockbuster duo Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh are teaming again for an interesting project, following their previous cooperation with 'Sooryavanshi' and
their much-anticipated flick 'Cirkus'.

The duo took to their social media accounts, on Thursday, to share a sneak peek of their forthcoming commercial masala entertainer, which sparked excitement among fans. Both of them have launched a number of large-scale initiatives. This time is no exception.




 
 
 
 
 
