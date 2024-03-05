Rhea Kapoor Birthday 2024: Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday wishes reflect on the film producer's stunning personality

Film producer/stylist Rhea Kapoor turned a year older today. Her sister, actor Sonam Kapoor, took to social media to wish her on the gram with an adorable dedication to a song from her film.

Sonam and Rhea, daughters of actor Anil Kapoor share a close bond and their social media posts for each other are proof. On Rhea's birthday, Sonam took to Instagram to share multiple pictures with Rhea clicked over the years. Along with the post, Sonam dedicated the lines from the title song of the film 'Aisha' to her sister.

"Happy happy birthday to my rhee bee… I think Javed uncle wrote this song for you.. all the qualities describing Aisha are you.. everything you touch becomes beautiful and I’m so glad you’re showcasing it through your movies and styling," she wrote.

Adding the lyrics to the song, Sonam wrote, "Tum ho kamaal, tum bemisaal

Tum lajawab ho, Aisha

Aaisi haseen ho

Jisko chhu lo usko

haseen kar do

Tum sochti ho duniya mein

Koi bhi kyun kharab ho, Aisha

Tum chahti ho tum koi rang

Har zindagi mein bhar lo, bhar lo"

"Love you so much," she added.

Anil Kapoor also took to Instagram to share his love for daughter Rhea. Sharing a picture of Rhea, he wrote, "On your special day, I find myself reflecting back on these past 6 months. What a rollercoaster ride this has been for you! Between the upcoming release of your film and those breathtaking looks you’ve been styling, I’ve seen firsthand how breathless and manic it’s been for you. But let me tell you, nobody handles it all with as much grace and talent as you do!"

"As your dreams take flight and the world wises up to your brilliance, I just want to shower you with all my love and luck. I also hope you’ll find time to take some much deserved rest and recharge your batteries! You’re on the brink of something truly magical, and I’m so proud to stand by your side through it all—cheering you on, supporting you, and just being here for you, no matter what. So, here’s to you on your birthday, Beta! I love and admire you," he added.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram stories to wish Rhea with some unseen pictures of the producer. The first picture shared by the actress saw Rhea in a candid moment on a film set. "I love taking sly pictures of you but not as much as i love you..." she wrote sharing the picture.

The second picture sees Rhea enjoying her meal on the flight. "May your passion for food and films always be flaming hot...Happy birthday Bro, have the best one yeat..you deserve it," Kareena captioned the image.