Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Rhea Kapoor shares first pictures of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahujas newborn

Rhea Kapoor shares first pictures of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s newborn

Updated on: 22 August,2022 03:43 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Rhea added a sweet note to the pictures

Rhea Kapoor shares first pictures of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s newborn

Pic credit: Rhea Kapoor/Instagram


Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja turned parents to a baby boy last Saturday and now Rhea Kapoor has shared the first pictures of the new addition to the family. Adding a sweet caption to the picture she posted, “Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew #everydayphenomenal." In the heartwarming pictures, Rhea is seen shedding tears of joy.


Sonam and Anand had announced, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand.”


