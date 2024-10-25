The Sundance film festival winner 'Girls will be Girls' produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal was premiered at MAMI film festival and won four awards

pic/Instagram

Listen to this article 'Girls will be Girls' produced by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal wins 4 awards at MAMI film festival x 00:00

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s debut venture as producers, 'Girls Will Be Girls', continues to make waves internationally, sweeping multiple awards at the prestigious MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film, already celebrated on the global stage with accolades from festivals like Sundance, added four more honours to its roster at MAMI: the Films Critics Guild Sensitivity Award, the Young Critics Choice Award, Jury Special Mention in the South Asian Film Category, and the Netpac Award.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cast of 'Girls Will Be Girls'

Starring Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi, Kesav Benoy Kiron, and Jitin Gulati, 'Girls Will Be Girls' offers a deeply moving portrayal of nuanced characters and sensitive storytelling. The narrative follows a sixteen-year-old girl at a boarding school in the Himalayas, exploring desire and romance for the first time, in a compelling coming-of-age journey. Produced under Chadha and Fazal’s banner Pushing Buttons Studios, in collaboration with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films, the film has struck a chord with audiences and critics alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ali fazal (@alifazal9)

Sharing her excitement, Richa Chadha remarked, "Winning these awards at MAMI feels like a homecoming for us. After the incredible journey 'Girls Will Be Girls' has had at international festivals, it’s heartwarming to see the film embraced with such love on our home turf. The talented cast of Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi, Kesav Benoy Kiron, and Jitin Gulati delivered performances that were both raw and authentic. Ali and I are immensely proud of what we’ve achieved with 'Girls Will Be Girls', and we’re thrilled to see it receive the recognition it deserves."

Ali Fazal added, "What makes these wins even more special is the recognition the film received in the gender category. As a man and a cinephile, I am so excited to see stories about women, told by women, resonating profoundly with diverse audiences. We owe this success to our incredible team, and Shuchi's direction, which brought the story to life in the most beautiful way."

Shuchi Talati, the writer-director, shared that the film is not only a rebellion against patriarchy but also a cheeky twist on the phrase 'boys will be boys,' which is often used casually to police and restrict girls.

With its evocative nostalgia and thought-provoking themes, 'Girls Will Be Girls' has been lauded for its tender female gaze, marking it as not only a remarkable cinematic work but also a testament to the evolving landscape of Indian cinema, where unconventional stories are increasingly celebrated. The film also premiered at Cannes Film Festival.