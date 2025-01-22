Stating that Saale Aashiq offers a different take on the violence surrounding inter-caste love, director duo Garima-Siddharth on how A-list stars were wary of playing the fiery leads

Mithila Palkar and Tahir Raj Bhasin front Saale Aashiq

It has taken writer-director duo Garima Wahal and Siddharth Singh, better known as Garima-Siddharth, 10 years to bring Saale Aashiq from paper to the screen. But the duo, who was writing television shows at the time, knew they were on to something when they wondered why films about inter-caste romances ended with the couple paying the price for their love. “It used to anger us. If you see Sairat [2016] or any film on caste-based murders, the couple dies in the end. Instead, we decided that the couple has to win in the end. Cinema should depict what happens in real life. But then, what if somebody had a plan? That’s where fiction comes in,” says Wahal.

With that thought, the two wrote and helmed the Tahir Raj Bhasin and Mithila Palkar-starrer that will première on Sony Max on February 1. Selling the film was tough. “COVID-19 came in the middle. Plus, Love Hostel [2022], a similar film, got in the way. But our pitch was distinct. Our couple goes after the families,” states Singh.

Garima Wahal, Siddharth Singh

Wahal recalls how OTT platforms as well as stars were skeptical about coming on board. It took them a long time to find their leads, but today, they can’t imagine anyone except Bhasin and Palkar as the fiery couple. “OTTs didn’t want to take this up. OTT platforms prefer an existing story. For instance, they adapted Black Warrant from a book. But they fear to take a punt on original stories. [In terms of actors], we met the A-listers, but they were wary of playing these characters. Tahir and Mithila were a breath of fresh air. Mithila picked up the accent required for the role. Actors today want to stay in their comfort zone. But Tahir and Mithila dared to be Shatru and Gudiya,” she says.

After the film was made, the next step was the CBFC clearance. Singh says that despite Saale Aashiq tackling the theme of caste violence, they consciously steered away from making it gory so as to get the UA certificate. “The CBFC wanted to give it an A certificate. But, eventually, we convinced them [to grant a UA certificate], saying that more people have to watch this film. We want teenagers to know right from wrong. Some cuts were asked, some even ridiculous, but none that compromised the film,” smiles Singh.