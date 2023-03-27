Salman Khan congratulates Nikhat, Lovlina, Nitu, Saweety for clinching gold at World Boxing Championships

Salman Khan took to Instagram and Twitter

Salman Khan took to Instagram and Twitter to congratulate Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora for their win at the World Boxing Championships. They finished the championship with 4 gold medals and were also at the top of the podium in their respective categories. The actor posted, "When u met me last u had promised me u will win again and u have done that. So proud of u Nikhat. Many congratulations to you all on winning the women’s world boxing championships.. @zareennikhat @nitughanghas @lovlina_borgohain @saweetyboora" He also shared a picture of the 'Golden Girls.'

Nikhat Zareen won her second gold medal at the World Boxing Championship on Sunday, becoming only the second Indian female to achieve this feat. Nikhat upstaged two-time Asian champion Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam by a 5-0 verdict to take the light flyweight title infront of a packed KD Jadhav Indoor Hall. "I am very happy that I have become a world champion for the second time, especially in an Olympic category," Nikhat, who won the 52kg title last year, said after her bout. Lovlina Borgohain won her first gold medal at the championship along with Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora. This is the second time in history that India has won four gold medals at the Women's World Boxing Championships. The last time India achieved this was in 2006 when Mary Kom, Sarita Devi, Jenny Lalremliani and Lekha K.C had bagged gold in their respective categories.