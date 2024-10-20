Even as he faces death threats, Salman Khan is trying to keep a cool head while fulfilling his professional commitments. However, the actor expressed that he didn’t feel like filming on Friday for the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss 18

Even as he faces death threats, Salman Khan is trying to keep a cool head while fulfilling his professional commitments. However, the actor expressed that he didn’t feel like filming on Friday for the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss 18. In conversation with the contestants of the show, Salman said, “I know what my parents go through. A lot of allegations have been put on me.” The security personnel deployed on the set have been increased.

Salim Khan speaks up for Salman

Salman Khan continues to receive death threats, about a week since his politician friend, Baba Siddique, was murdered on 12th October. Over the weekend, the superstar’s security was upgraded to Y+ level after jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang members issued a new threat via the WhatsApp number of the Mumbai Traffic Police. While Salman has not spoken about the matter, his father, Salim Khan, believes there is no connection between the superstar and the politician’s death. He also maintained that they fail to understand how a correlation between the two can be drawn. The Khan family reportedly feels that even if Lawrence is indeed involved in Baba’s killing, it could be due to a property dispute or something else. When asked about former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harnath Singh Yadav’s comments that Salman should apologise to the Bishnoi community for his alleged involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, Salim saab stated his superstar son had no role in it. In an interview, he said, “I had asked Salman who did it, and he said that he was not even present at the spot. He said that when the incident happened, he was not even in the car. Aur woh mujhse jhooth nahin bolega. Usko nahin hain shauk jaanwar maarne ka.” Stating that his superstar son is an animal lover, Khan Sr added, “Maafi maangna yeh accept karna hai ki maine maara hai. [Apologising would mean admitting to it]. Salman ne kabhi kisi jaanwar ko nahin maara. Hum inn cheezon mein believe hi nahin karte.”