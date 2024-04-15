Salman Khan firing case: As the investigation is underway, the All Indian Cine Workers Association has issued a statement appealing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for more security for Salman Khan

Gunshots were fired near Salman Khan’s Mumbai house

Salman Khan firing case: On April 14th, gunshots were fired near Salman Khan’s Mumbai house, shaking everyone. On Sunday morning, around 5 am, two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area, where the actor resides, and fled from the spot. Following this incident, an FIR was immediately launched. As the investigation is underway, the All Indian Cine Workers Association has issued a statement appealing for more security for Salman Khan from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association issued a statement expressing their concern about the horrific incident. According to ANI, the statement reads, “Two individuals fired shots outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house this morning. Salman Khan is not just known in Bollywood or India; he is recognized worldwide for his contributions. The fact that gunfire is occurring in Mumbai, especially in the city's most VIP area, raises concerns about the safety of ordinary citizens when Salman Khan himself is not safe. In the current election atmosphere, gangsters are brazenly firing shots.”

The association further requested PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to pay more attention to Bollywood Bhaijaan’s security. “The All Indian Cine Workers Association appeals to Prime Minister Honourable Shri Narendra Modi and Home Minister Honourable Shri Amit Shah to pay more attention to Salman Khan's security and eliminate the groups responsible for the shooting. This incident has created a climate of fear in the entire Bollywood Film Industry; gangsters could exploit this fear to extort money from Bollywood, as Salman Khan, often called the Godfather of Bollywood, is being targeted,” the statement further read.

The association concluded their statement by showing their support for the superstar. “The All Indian Cine Workers Association stands with actor Salman Khan and his family because Salman Khan is a part of our family (Bollywood). Additionally, the Gangster, whoever he may be, aims to make a name for himself by targeting Salman Khan, given Salman's immense fame. It's imperative for the authorities to take action against these perpetrators to prevent further incidents of firing, as every life matters, and the entire Bollywood industry, as well as the nation, stands firmly with Salman Khan,” they concluded.