Salman Khan, Kajol's romantic drama, 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' clocks 25 years

Salman Khan and Kajol's starrer 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’,completes a glorious 25 years

Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya poster

The film 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’, which starred actors Salman Khan and Kajol for the first time opposite each other, completes a glorious 25 years. The Vashu Bhagnani film was also the directorial debut of Sohail Khan, and it went on to create history with its iconic songs, memorable star cast, and impressive storyline. It was the pioneer of romantic comedies in Bollywood. This film has till date enjoyed a massive fan base amongst audiences, and its chartbuster song ‘O O Jaane Jaana’ still gets everybody shaking a leg at parties and festivals.

With songs like ‘Tum Par Hum Hai Atke Yaara’ and 'Odh Li Chunariya Tere Naam Ki' and the ever iconic introduction of Salman Khan bare chested with a guitar and those unforgettable dance steps, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya was a masala entertainer worth a watch even now!

Taking a trip down memory lane, producer Vashu Bhagnani on the memorable occasion shared, ‘It still feels like yesterday when we shot the film. It's still fresh in our memory. It's heartening to see that ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ continues to entertain the audiences even after 25 years and is loved even by today's generations.

Also Read: Salman Khan threat: Man held from Rajasthan sent to police custody till April 3

Fans of this classic romantic movie are asking for a reunion of Salman Khan and Kajol to celebrate its anniversary. They are also posting reels on the iconic song 'O O Jaane Jaana' to celebrate ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya's' 25-year anniversary. The film was produced by Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment, and it was released on March 26, 1998.

On the work front, Salman Khan’s much-awaited film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', directed by Farhad Samji, is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar, and has all the elements of a Salman Khan film: action and romance.