Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan celebrates 81st birthday with Sohail, Arpita, Helen and others; watch

Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan turned 81 on Friday. Her son-in-law Atul Agnihotri shared a video from her birthday celebration

Salma Khan at her birthday party. Pic/Atul Agnihotri's Instagram

Superstar Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan recently celebrated her 81st birthday. The Khan-daan came together to celebrate the birthday of the matriarch. Atul Agnihotri, Salman Khan's brother-in-law took to his social media handle to share a happy video of Salma Khan cutting a big cake in the presence of her family members. However, Salman was not to be seen in the video.

Atul Agnihotri who is a Bollywood film producer and husband of Salman Khan's sister Alvira shared the video on his Instagram handle. In the video, Salma Khan can be seen happily cutting a birthday cake as she stands surrounded by Sohail Khan, Arpita Khan, Alvira, Helen and others. It was a three-tier cake adorned with edible flowers. Salma Khan who wore a green dress for her birthday celebrations blew the candle kept on the top tier of the cake.

Sharing the video, Atul wrote, "Happiest 81st Birthday Mother in Law (red heart)."

Salma Khan was Salim Khan's first wife. Even though he later got married to Helen, the Khan family lives together and get along really well with each other. Last year, on Salma's 80th birthday her daughters Arpita and Alvira hosted a grand party for her. Helen was also present at the party. Salma and Helen have also been spotted together for public events.

Helen has immense respect for Salma Khan. Talking about an incident that proves the same, Helen shared on Arbaaz Khan's chat show, "In the beginning, what I used to do, you know when I used to pass Bandstand, and I would know sometimes Mummy [Salma] is standing on the balcony, I would duck right down so she would not see me and think that the car would be empty going past your house. I used to keep her respect so much."

Arbaaz revealed that the family has reached a stage where if Helen doesn't turn up for any family events or even normal lunches, the first phone that comes through is from Salma asking her why she could not make it. Arbaaz mentions, "God has been kind that our family has taken so much of emotional upheaval yet managed to stay together".