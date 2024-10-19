Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has imported a bulletproof car from Dubai. The actor has been receiving death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Salman Khan

Listen to this article Amid death threat, Salman Khan purchases Rs 2 crore bulletproof car from Dubai x 00:00

Bollywood actor Salman Khan's security by the Mumbai police has been tightened after the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claimed responsibility for his murder and said that anyone helping Khan would be on their list. Amid this, Salman has also personally increased his security by importing a bulletproof car from Dubai worth Rs 2 cr.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan's security has been beefed up amid a death threat from the gangster who has recently asked the actor to pay up Rs 5 crore to end enmity with Bishnoi. The actor has been on the gangster's radar for his alleged involvement in a blackbuck poaching case. The Bishnoi community considers the blackbuck sacred.

Now, Salman has upgraded his security by investing in a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV worth Rs 2 crore. Since the car is not available in the Indian market, the star is reportedly getting it imported from Dubai.

Reportedly, the car has advanced safety features including explosive alert indicators, thick glass shields to prevent point-blank bullet shots, and camouflage black shades to prevent the driver or passenger from being identified.

Last year too, Salman had imported a bulletproof car from UAE after he and his father received death threat from Bishnoi for the first time.

Salman Khan resumes shoot of Bigg Boss 18

Even amid death threat, Khan continues to honour his work commitments. He recently returned to the set of the reality show Bigg Boss 18 of which he is a host. As per reports, the production team has beefed up Salman’s security to ensure the superstar's safety. He shot a new episode of 'Weekend Ka Vaar' recently.

According to a report in 'India Today', Salman Khan shot a new episode of 'Bigg Boss 18'. The actor arrived on set with heavy security. As per the report, Salman Khan stayed at a chalet within the premises on Thursday night so that he could shoot for the new episode on Friday. Salman's filming schedule will continue uninterrupted, despite the heightened security concerns.

With 60 personnel deployed to safeguard the area and guards instructed to check Aadhaar cards before allowing anyone inside the compound, Salman's team has been doing their 100% to ensure the actor's safety. In addition to this, the 'Bigg Boss 18' crew has been given clear instructions to remain on-site until the shoot ends.