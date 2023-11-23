Breaking News
Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar and Sanya Malhotra offer prayers at Golden temple

Updated on: 23 November,2023 09:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ahead of Sam Bahadur's release, Vicky Kaushal, Meghna Gulzar and Sanya Malhotra paid a visit to Amritsar's Golden Temple

Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Meghna Gulzar. Pic/Instagram

Sam Bahadur is just a week away and the excitement is at an all-time high. It is a biopic of First Field Marshall and military might, Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal in the titular role along with Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Amid the promotions, the team paid a visit to Amritsar's Golden Temple. 


Vicky along with Meghna and Sanya offered prayers at the Golden Temple today. Sharing pictures, he wrote, "Shukr. Sabr. Sukoon." The actor jetted off to Amritsar this morning. 


 
 
 
 
 
Vicky plays Sam, the 8th Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army in 1969. Under his command, Indian forces conducted victorious campaigns against Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971 which led to the liberation of Bangladesh in December 1971.

In an interview with ANI, Vicky spoke about playing Sam Manekshaw in Sam Bahadur. He said, "When I was approached to become Sam Bahadur and when Meghna met me, she had come so thoroughly prepared that how Sam Bahadur looked, how he walked and how he was by nature, she had done a lot of work in the research. A look test was done and I met his family. Because to become Sam Bahadur, we had to play 20-year-old Sam Bahadur to 60-year-old Sam Bahadur while he was in the army because our film is till that point."

Meghna shared, "There is no glimpse of my mother and father in my cinema, this is good for me because I tell only the stories that I want to tell. Earlier I used to choose the stories, but now the stories find me. When I was working on this story, Vicky was not really in my mind because we had to show the journey from 20 years to 60 years. Because I had worked with Vicky in Raazi and I knew what a good actor he was, then we met, a lot of look tests were done, Vicky worked hard and the result is in front of you."

Sanya Malhotra is Siloo, who is Sam's wife. Fatima Sana Shaikh plays Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

