Ahead of Sanjay Dutt's birthday, we take a look at the actor's interesting lineup of exciting films. From 'Baap' to 'Hera Pheri 4;, the actor has interesting films in the near future

Sanjay Dutt

Listen to this article From Baap to Housefull 5, list of Sanjay Dutt's upcoming films x 00:00

Sanjay Dutt has been a part of the Indian film industry since the 80s. Even today, when he makes an appearance on screen, it is difficult to take your eyes off his dominating and charming screen presence. Whether it is a full-fledged role or a cameo, Dutt knows to give a memorable performance with every role he plays. While the actor primarily works in Hindi cinema, lately he has also been seen in South Indian movies, largely in negative roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjay Dutt will turn a year older on July 29. Ahead of his birthday, we take a look at the movies the actor has in his pipeline:

Baap-

This film was announced a couple of years back and stars Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty and Sunny Deol along with Dutt. The film's announcement had fans excited because of its casting coup. Director Vivek Chauhan wrapped up the shoot of the film last year. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.

Housefull 5:

Sanjay Dutt has joined the popular comedy franchise' Housefull 5' that also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan. The actor’s comic timing and the ease with which he pulls off gags makes him a natural fit for the franchise. The film will be released in theatres next year.

Double Ismart:

A sequel to iSmart Shankar, this film will be led by Telugu star Ram Pothineni. Dutt's role in the film was introduced as Big Bull in one of the posters that was released last year. The film will be released in theatres on August 15.

Ghudchadi:

Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Khushalii Kumar, Parth Samthaan and Aruna Irani star in Ghudchadi, a romantic comedy with a twist .Set in Delhi, the film is about Parth Samthaan and Khushalii Kumar falling in love and deciding to get married. While, Sanjay Dutt reunites with his long-lost love Raveena Tandon, who happens to be Khushalii's mother in the film. This leads to a whole lot of complications in the film, with no possible solution in sight. It becomes a race to the alter between the parents and the children. The film will be available to stream on JioCinema from August 9.

Aditya Dhar's film with Ranveer Singh:

Sanjay Dutt will also be collaborating with director Aditya Dhar for a film that also stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Arjun Rampal.

Hera Pheri 4:

Dutt will be playing a pivotal role in the much-awaited film 'Hera Pheri'. The first two installments of the franchise was released in early 2000s and was a massive hit. The original trio of Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty will also be returning for the film.

Jail:

Munnabhai duo Sanjay and Arshad Warsi had announced their reunion project last year. Jail, directed by Siddhant Sachdev, is a slice-of-life comedy produced and co-written by Dutt. The story of two commoners who find themselves in a precarious situation and struggle to get out of it. The film will go on floors next year.

Son Of Sardar 2:

Dutt will be returning for the sequel of the film which was released over a decade ago. The sequel is a fresh story, and doesn’t pick up where the original ended. A source told mid-day, "Since the characters of Billu and Jassi were loved by the audiences, the two actors are expected to stick to their characters’ names. Their dynamics, however, will be different. While the two were at loggerheads with hilarious results in Son of Sardaar, this time, their rivalry will be intense, with Sanjay’s role leaning towards the antagonist."