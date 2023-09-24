Sanjay Dutt's cameo in Shah Rukh Khan films a lucky charm for Indian cricket team at the World Cup? 

The last two times the Indian men's team lifted the World Cup, Sanjay Dutt made a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer

In 2007 and 2011, Indian cricket team lifted the World Cup trophy In both years, Sanjay Dutt had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan`s films Ahead of this years World Cup, Dutt made a cameo in SRK`s Jawan

Cinema and cricket are two things that can unite Indians and when the two combine they can attract millions of eyeballs. Film celebrities and cricketers enjoy a massive fan following in the country. A Twitter user recently made an interesting observation about a recurring event that connects Bollywood to the Indian men's cricket team.

A Twitter user with the handle name @hmmnly took to Twitter on Sunday evening and shared a post that showed how every time Sanjay Dutt made a cameo appearance in a Shah Rukh Khan=starrer, the Indian men's cricket team lifted the World Cup trophy.

"SRK+Sanju on Screen+ World Cup for India," read the caption on the post. "Whenever sanju baba has done a cameo in SRK film India has won a world cup.. naacho," wrote the user sharing the post.

In the comment section, a Twiteerat observed that all the instances have happened in an odd year too.

Sanjay Dutt made a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's 2007 film 'Om Shanti Om' in the song 'Dewaangi'. In the same year, the Indian team won the first T20 World Cup.

Four years later, in 2011, Sanjay Dutt made a cameo in Khan's film 'Ra.One'. In the same year, India won the ODI World Cup after 28 years.

Now, in 2023, Sanjay Dutt played a special role in Khan's biggest film 'Jawan'. The film directed by Atlee is on the path to becoming the highest-grossing film in Hindi cinema, a record that was made by SRK's 'Pathaan' earlier this year. Dutt played Khan's aide in the film and had a fun role towards the end of the film.

The ODI World Cup 2023 will commence on October 5 with India being the host country. The Indian team will face Australia in their first match of the ICC World Cup 2023. India will face Pakistan on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

10 teams will battle for the trophy in ICC World Cup 2023. They are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, England, and Netherlands.

India has already named their squad for ICC World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma is the captain of the team and will lead the team for the first time in an ODI World Cup. Hardik Pandya has been named Sharma’s deputy.