Sanya Malhotra shares photos from sister's haldi ceremony, fans say 'Looking like a wow'

Updated on: 10 December,2023 02:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sanya Malhotra's sister, Shagunn Malhotra, tied the knot with film producer Achin Jain on December 9

Sanya Malhotra shared pics from her sister's haldi

Sanya Malhotra's sister, Shagunn Malhotra tied the knot with film producer Achin Jain on December 9. The couple shared the first photo from their wedding - a black-and-white picture where the groom was seen planting a sweet kiss on his bride's forehead. Several photos and videos from the ceremony have been circulating on social media. 


In one of the videos, Sanya is seen dancing at her sister's sangeet. The Sam Bahadur star was seen dancing with a friend in a black saree, grooving to the tunes of a song from Shah Rukh Khan's film Chennai Express. In the video, Sanya Malhotra looked stunning as she dazzled in the shimmery black saree, dancing to the energetic beats of One, Two, Three, Four.


Sanya recently starred with Shah Rukh Khan in the film Jawan. While her conversation with director Atlee ran for over an hour, she knew, within the first five minutes, that the film would be worthy of her attention. “Who says no to a Shah Rukh Khan-film?" she rhetorically asks. "To top that, Atlee sir was directing it. He knows what the audience will love, because he is so connected to the masses. He visualises his actors differently."

While Malhotra walked on set with “a beginner's mindset”, her idol, Khan, emerged to be the benevolent senior she looked to in her time of need. “At times, I would ask him, sir, how do I do this scene? He would nicely share suggestions. By simply being in his vicinity, you can learn a lot.” Admitting that she often had to conceal her love for him, she shares, “I tried to veil the excitement of the fan-girl within me, and I was very good at it till the last day."

