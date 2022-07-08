Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan enjoy 'park day' with Jeh Baba; see post

'Kedarnath' actor, Sara who loves to travel and share scenic destinations with her fans on social media also posted a string of images on Instagram, enjoying the "summer vibe with her tribe"

Pataudi family/picture courtesy: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account

Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan were seen having the best day at a serene park with their baby brother, Jeh. Taking to Instagram, actor Saif Ali Khan's sister, Saba Pataudi wrote, "Park day with baby Jeh".

In the picture, Sara, Ibrahim and Jeh could be seen spending quality time in a park named Grosvenor Square in London, England. Sara donned a neon-green coloured crop top with white trousers and wore a black tinted jacket. She carried a neon green sling bag as well and kept her hair loose looking pretty.

Ibrahim on the other hand held baby Jeh on his lap and made cute faces with him that brought a smile to infant Jeh's face. While Ibrahim wore a brown leather jacket and a red, round-collared T-shirt, Kareena Kapoor's son, Jeh sported a yellow-hued full-sleeved T-shirt, looking at his brother Ibrahim with his innocent eyes, seemingly giggling.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sara was last seen in the film 'Atrangi Re' opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She has a couple of movies in her kitty. Sara will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey in 'Gaslight'. The film is being directed by Pawan Kriplani who earlier helmed 'Bhoot Police' and is bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani. She has also recently finished shooting for an untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal.

