Sara Ali Khan shoots for ‘Tere Vaaste’ just 6 hours after coming back from Cannes

Sara Ali Khan has won hearts with her desi avatars and outstanding performances. Her most recent hit, 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,' cements her status as a talented actress and the new-age 'Desi Girl.' When reviewing the film, one cannot ignore the incredible popularity of the chart-topping song, 'Tere Vaaste,' which has become an immediate reel sensation. However, many are unaware that Sara Ali Khan shot this song shortly after returning from her first Cannes appearance.

A source close to the production revealed, "Sara, within six hours of landing, was on the set, filming at a remote location in Mumbai. Both she and her co-star Vicky Kaushal worked closely with the choreographer on perfecting the hook step! The results are for all to see!"

From her debut as Mukku in 'Kedarnath' to her portrayal of Soumya in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,' Sara Ali Khan has continuously won hearts with her representations of small-town residents. Her ability to convey relatability and genuineness to her characters has captured audiences all over the country. Sara's character, Soumya, in 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,' was a charming blend of joy and mischief, and Sara's portrayal infused the film with infectious energy and laughter, winning hearts across the nation.

Recently photos and videos of the actress circulated on social media in which 'Pilates Girl' Sara Ali Khan found herself in the spotlight yet again as she took a leisurely stroll down Bandstand with a friend. As she embraced the charm of a monsoon evening, enjoying the pleasant weather, in a fact that could not be ignored, she had attracted the attention of the ever-present paparazzi.

As the rickshaw inched forward in the congested streets, Sara and her friend noticed the persistent presence of the paparazzi, who seemed to magically appear at every turn. With a bewildered expression, Sara couldn't help but ask, "How did you find me here?" To which one of the paparazzi cheekily responded, "Tracker hai hum" (We are like trackers)

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has a number of interesting projects in Kitty. Her upcoming work list includes Homi Adajania's 'Murder Mubarak,' 'Aye Watan Mere Watan,' and Anurag Basu's 'Metro Inn Dino.'