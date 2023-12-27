Actor Saurabh Shukla has recently shared that acting happened to him by chance. However, he always found comfort and interest in storytelling. Saurabh has recently directed a film 'Dry Day' starring Jitendra Kumar and Shriya Pilgaonkar streaming on Prime video

Saurabh Shukla. File pic

Listen to this article Saurabh Shukla says he didn't plan on becoming an actor x 00:00

Actor-director Saurabh Shukla, whose streaming film 'Dry Day', has been getting a good response, has shared that acting happened to him by chance. However, the actor said that he embraced it with joy but he always found comfort in storytelling. Talking about acting, he said, "Becoming an actor wasn't planned; it just happened unexpectedly, and I embraced it with joy. I always loved art and storytelling, finding comfort in the creative world."

His directorial 'Dry Day' stars Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shrikant Verma and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further mentioned, "Life took a turn, leading me into cinema. While every character I've played and every story I've shared reflects the beauty of this artistic journey that found me, my heart always wanted to direct. It's a reminder that sometimes, the most amazing parts of our lives are written by the unexpected ink of serendipity."

Produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, in association with Amazon Studios, 'Dry Day', is available to stream on Prime Video.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever