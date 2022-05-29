See Post: Sara Ali Khan shares pictures from her trip to Istanbul

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 May,2022 09:46 AM IST  |  Istanbul (Turkey)
ANI |

A few glimpses showed her posing for cameras with friends in front of tourist places in Istanbul. The 'Atrangi Re' actor captioned the post, "Bosses by the Bosphorus "

Picture courtesy/Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account


Actor Sara Ali Khan recently shared beautiful pictures from her trip to Istanbul. On Saturday, Sara took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures from Istanbul. 

A few glimpses showed her posing for cameras with friends in front of tourist places in Istanbul. The 'Atrangi Re' actor captioned the post, "Bosses by the Bosphorus ".




 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)


