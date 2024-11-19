As Festival des 3 Continents celebrates Shabana Azmi’s 50-year run in Indian cinema with a retrospective of her films, the veteran actor reflects on her career and her bond with the French audience

Shabana Azmi

Consider this: the Festival des 3 Continents, which is celebrating Shabana Azmi’s 50 years in movies this year, wasn’t around when she debuted in Hindi cinema in 1974. That itself can be a sign of how enduring Azmi’s career has been, as the actor went from strength to strength, leaving her mark not only in Indian cinema but also around the world. Not surprising then that the 46th edition of Festival des 3 Continents, which is underway in Nantes, France, is paying a tribute to the senior actor with a retrospective of her films. Beginning from November 19 to 22, the prestigious festival will screen Ankur (1974), Arth (1982), Mandi (1983), and Masoom (1983).

Arth and Ankur will be screened at the festival

Hours before the tribute began on Tuesday, as mid-day contacted Azmi, she said that she formed a deep connection with the French audience from her early days. “Right from the start, there has been a connection, beginning with Shyam Benegal’s Ankur. [The bond] strengthened with Satyajit Ray’s Shatranj Ke Khilari [1977]. The Nantes Film Festival is one of cine artistes and a receptive audience,” said the actor, 74, recalling that Godmother [1999] was the opening movie of the film gala in 1998. “I remember being greeted with a thunderous applause when I had introduced Vinay Shukla’s [director] Godmother.”

Last night, Jérôme Baron, the festival’s director, kicked off the four-day retrospective with Ankur. For the special occasion, Azmi wore her mother, the late Shaukat Azmi’s saree. She said, “All of mum’s sarees were woven. I like to be understated at film festivals. I don’t subscribe to the red-carpet dress code, which makes me feel like an alien. When abroad, the saree is the biggest statement about our country.”

Making statements has come effortlessly to the veteran actor, be it through her movies, attire or social work. In 1989, at the Biennale of Human Rights in France, she was chosen as one of 16 women, including Mother Teresa and Guatemalan activist Rigoberta Menchu, who were honoured by then-President Francois Mitterrand. “It has been possible because of being at the right place at the right time,” said Azmi, proud that she has used cinema as a medium of social change. To her, that has made her golden journey in the movies all the more worthwhile. “When I first faced the camera 50 years ago, I never dreamed that I would still be working today! I feel humbled and grateful. I wish to thank all my directors, writers and co-actors, plus all the people behind the camera.”