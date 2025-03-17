Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan may be in talks with south director Sukumar for a rural political action drama, but is reportedly unavailable till 2027

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan may add another name to the list of south Indian filmmakers with whom he has found favour. After successful collaborations with Mani Ratnam and Atlee, the badshah of Bollywood is said to be in discussion with Sukumar, the man behind the successful Pushpa franchise.

Rumours had previously suggested that the duo would join hands for a dark, intense, psychological thriller, but fresh buzz hints at something entirely different. “King Khan will play an anti-hero, but this will be a rural political action drama that promises to show him in a raw, rustic, and desi avatar that blends his mass appeal with his global superstar image. It will also explore social issues like caste and class oppression,” a source tells mid-day.



Sukumar

However, eager fans may need to brace for a long lull before the film materialises, as both Khan and Sukumar are occupied with a slate of projects. “While Sukumar has RC 17 with Ram Charan, Pushpa 3: The Rampage, and another romantic drama with Ram in the pipeline, SRK has King, and Pathaan 2 in his kitty. SRK has reportedly told filmmakers eager to work with him that they’ll have to wait for two years before he can consider their projects. King kicks off in May in a start-to-finish schedule.”



Salman Khan (L) and Atlee

Atlee’s not letting go

Even though rumours suggest that Allu Arjun will replace Salman Khan in Pathaan (2023) director Atlee’s next, the filmmaker, we hear, isn’t willing to miss an opportunity to join hands with Bollywood’s bhai. Atlee will reportedly approach Khan to play the parallel lead with Arjun in the mass action entertainer. Interestingly, Salman will be seen as the hero, and Arjun, as the anti-hero.