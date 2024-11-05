Now, after the birthday party hangover, Shah Rukh has finally had some time to respond to all the wishes. And were you expecting a simple reply from King Khan?

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan responds to Tiger's b-day wish, jokes with Gautam Gambhir for calling him 25

Shah Rukh Khan just turned a year older on November 2, and the actor had a grand bash with his fans in attendance. He danced, partied, and answered questions during his birthday celebration with fans. On King Khan’s birthday, several friends from the industry wished him good health and happiness. Now, after the birthday party hangover, Shah Rukh has finally had some time to respond to all the wishes. And were you expecting a simple reply from King Khan? Haha, well, wit is synonymous with SRK, and his replies to birthday wishes will leave you ROFL.

Shah Rukh Khan’s witty replies to birthday wishes

Gautam Gambhir while wishing SRK wrote, "Here’s to the man who keeps turning 25! Your energy, charisma & charm gets more youthful every year! May you keep spreading love forever! @iamsrk". Channelling his witty self, SRK reacted saying, "I’m 25?!? I thought I was younger…. Ha ha… thank you GG for being such an inspiration. And the honesty u bring to life. My Captain forever and more. Love u"

I’m 25?!? I thought I was younger…. Ha ha… thank you GG for being such an inspiration. And the honesty u bring to life. My Captain forever and more. Love u https://t.co/YepHV122f5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2024

While replying to Remo's birthday wish, King wrote, "Thank u Remo… break a leg!! Actually don’t please!!!! and look after your health. Love to u" . As Tiger Shroff wished the Badshaah of Bollywood, SRK reacted saying, "Thank you Tiger for the wishes. Lots of love. Working on my abs too, might reach out to you for some advice. Ha ha!!"

Thank you Tiger for the wishes. Lots of love. Working on my abs too, might reach out to you for some advice. Ha ha!! https://t.co/TI6xAnv8Fy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2024

Thank u Remo… break a leg!! Actually don’t please!!!! and look after your health. Love to u https://t.co/nd0fUgQe52 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2024

As Mika Singh wished SRK with a throwback picture, the actor reacted to it by saying, “Thank u Mika Paaji…. Hope all well with you. Sending you big hugs and we will party soon!!”

Thank u Mika Paaji…. Hope all well with you. Sending you big hugs and we will party soon!! https://t.co/cex6S4IbcX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, he will next be seen in 'King' alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Rumour has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994). It has been titled ‘King’. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him. Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.