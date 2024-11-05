Breaking News
Breaking news: New threat against Salman Khan from alleged Bishnoi associate
Rajasthan villagers, in retaliatory attack, kill tiger of Ranthambore Reserve
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Working on my abs too Shah Rukh Khan responds to Tigers b day wish jokes with Gautam Gambhir for calling him 25

‘Working on my abs too’: Shah Rukh Khan responds to Tiger’s b-day wish, jokes with Gautam Gambhir for calling him 25

Updated on: 05 November,2024 08:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Now, after the birthday party hangover, Shah Rukh has finally had some time to respond to all the wishes. And were you expecting a simple reply from King Khan?

‘Working on my abs too’: Shah Rukh Khan responds to Tiger’s b-day wish, jokes with Gautam Gambhir for calling him 25

Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article
‘Working on my abs too’: Shah Rukh Khan responds to Tiger’s b-day wish, jokes with Gautam Gambhir for calling him 25
x
00:00

Shah Rukh Khan just turned a year older on November 2, and the actor had a grand bash with his fans in attendance. He danced, partied, and answered questions during his birthday celebration with fans. On King Khan’s birthday, several friends from the industry wished him good health and happiness. Now, after the birthday party hangover, Shah Rukh has finally had some time to respond to all the wishes. And were you expecting a simple reply from King Khan? Haha, well, wit is synonymous with SRK, and his replies to birthday wishes will leave you ROFL.


Shah Rukh Khan’s witty replies to birthday wishes


Gautam Gambhir while wishing SRK wrote, "Here’s to the man who keeps turning 25! Your energy, charisma & charm gets more youthful every year! May you keep spreading love forever! @iamsrk". Channelling his witty self, SRK reacted saying, "I’m 25?!? I thought I was younger…. Ha ha… thank you GG for being such an inspiration. And the honesty u bring to life. My Captain  forever and more. Love u"


While replying to Remo's birthday wish, King wrote, "Thank u Remo… break a leg!! Actually don’t please!!!! and look after your health. Love to u" . As Tiger Shroff wished the Badshaah of Bollywood, SRK reacted saying, "Thank you Tiger for the wishes. Lots of love. Working on my abs too, might reach out to you for some advice. Ha ha!!"

As Mika Singh wished SRK with a throwback picture, the actor reacted to it by saying, “Thank u Mika Paaji…. Hope all well with you. Sending you big hugs and we will party soon!!” 

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front 

Coming to Shah Rukh Khan, he will next be seen in 'King' alongside Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Rumour has it that Suhana’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994). It has been titled ‘King’. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him. Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Shah Rukh Khan remo dsouza mika singh tiger shroff gautam gambhir birthday Happy Birthday birthday wishes

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK