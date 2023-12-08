Sources say Shah Rukh shot for Dunki song on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi last week; dance number specially created for promotions

Shah Rukh Khan

Listen to this article Something funky for Dunki x 00:00

Will Shah Rukh Khan get a third blockbuster in a row after Pathaan and Jawan? That’s what everyone is wondering as Dunki is nearing its release date. With less than a fortnight to go before the Rajkumar Hirani-directed dramedy hits the marquee, we hear the superstar has added a new element to it. Sources say that late last week, Khan headed to the United Arab Emirates to film a special song.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dance number has been carefully crafted for promotional purposes. A source says, “Shah Rukh and Raju had planned it in such a way that he shot the song in three days and made it back in time for Suhana’s film première on Tuesday night. The number was filmed on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi with a limited crew. The superstar is known to bring his energy to the dance floor and this one will be high on novelty.” Considering Khan’s popularity in the UAE, it is heard that news of the song shoot created a buzz among his local fans. While Dunki’s trailer has received mixed reactions, sources say the cast will begin the promotional blitzkrieg with the new track.