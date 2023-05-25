Breaking News
Shahid Kapoor to headline Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews’ next

Updated on: 25 May,2023 02:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shahid Kapoor will essay the role of a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case

Shahid Kapoor

Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films today announced their collaboration on a high-octane, action-thriller featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead. The film will be directed by the renowned Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews, known for Malayalam blockbusters like 'Salute' and 'Kayamkulam Kochunni'.


The plot follows a brilliant yet rebellious police officer investigating a high-profile case. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal, leading him down a thrilling and dangerous path.


Shahid Kapoor says, “It’s rare to find a subject that has action, thrill, drama and suspense all packed into one script and I am really looking forward to this. It’s a privilege to be collaborating with Zee Studios and with Siddharth Roy Kapur, with whom I have worked on Haider and Kaminey earlier. We have also been neighbours for a long time, haha! Rosshan Andrrews is a veteran filmmaker whose Malayalam filmography is spectacular. We have spent many months together now and it will be a pleasure to work with such a fantastic cinematic mind. I can’t wait to bring this exhilarating, entertaining and thrilling story to the masses."


Director Rosshan Andrrews says, “I am thrilled to make my Bollywood debut with this gripping story and work with such an incredible team of professionals. The combination of Shahid's exceptional acting, Siddharth Roy Kapur's expertise as a producer, and Zee Studios’ commitment to delivering ground-breaking content is truly inspiring. Their passion and dedication to the project have been instrumental in bringing the story to life. As a director, I aim to create an immersive cinematic experience that leaves audiences awed. I believe that this project has all the necessary elements to achieve that goal.”

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, shares, “I have held several discussions separately with Siddharth and Shahid over the years on different projects. Somehow those didn’t materialise and it took this film for it to come together and it’s the first time Zee Studios is collaborating with both. It promises to be a thrilling ride with such incredible directing, producing and acting talent behind it.”

Siddharth Roy Kapur, founder of Roy Kapur Films and producer of the upcoming project, is confident that it has all the elements that make for an incredible film. “With two incredibly gifted artists like Shahid and Rosshan coming together to bring to life a truly unique screenplay, I’m confident that we will deliver a film that will leave audiences mesmerized. Together with our partners Zee Studios, we eagerly look forward to presenting a spellbinding cinematic experience."

The film is scheduled to go on floors in the second half of 2023.

