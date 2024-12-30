Shalini Passi who became an internet sensation post the release of the Netflix show 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' has reacted to rumours of getting a hair transplant done

Shalini Passi became a topic of interest after the release of 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' season 3 on Netflix a couple months ago. Ever since the show, there has been an immense interest in her personal life. Recently, there were rumours that the socialite got hair transplant done.

In an interview with Bombay Times, while reacting to the rumours, Passi said, “Some odd, bizarre things I read about myself include claims that I’ve had a hair transplant. And yeah, that was very funny because everybody in my family and my friends know that I’ve had long hair for the longest time. I’ve shaved my hair in four times, and it always grows back. The texture of my hair is the same as it has always been like that, it is not what people claim it to be. I’m just blessed to have good hair."

Earlier, while talking to NDTV, Passi had reveled that she often donates her hair at Tirupati Balaji temple. She said that she doe snot style her hair often as she donates it.

“I feel that a lot of people think it’s an invasion of privacy, but I feel that I’m getting so much love, and I have nothing to hide. If they want to know my age, how many children I have, I think it’s fair enough," said Shalini.

Who is Shalini Passi and why has she become a topic of interest?

There are four stages of knowing me, says Shalini Passi on episode four of the third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She is one among the three new entrants on the show. The Delhi socialite has been accompanied by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kalyani Saha Chawla on the show to give a competition to the OG Bollywood wives -Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Seema Sajdeh and Neelam Kothari.

So what are the four stages? "First is disbelief. Then inquisitiveness. Then there's the 'is it really true? Does she do all these things?' And then complete surrender and love".

Shalini is a Delhi resident who is an artist, art collector and philanthropist. She is also the founder of MASH, an organisation which brings the world of art, architecture, craft, design, and fashion closer.

She is married to Sanjay Passi, chairman of Pasco Group, a dominant name in Tata Motors-certified dealerships in North India. They have one son named Robin. The three live together in their plush 20,000 sq ft palatial home in New Delhi. See inside pics from the house here.

Reportedly, Shalini got married at the early age of 20. Details of her current age is not available on the internet.