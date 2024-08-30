Shraddha Kapoor has marriage on her mind? The actress who is basking in the success of Stree 2 and tag of most followed female on Instagram has been bombarded with just one question- Shaadi kab hai?

Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhant

Listen to this article Shraddha Kapoor to get married soon? Here's what brother Siddhant has to say x 00:00

Shraddha Kapoor is currently ruling at the box office with the success of her film 'Stree 2'. While she has also become the most followed woman in India on Instagram, there is one question that refuses to stop haunting her- When will she get married? Ever since rumours of her dating Rahul Mody surfaced, the actress has been flooded with questions regarding her marriage. This time around it was her brother Siddhant who got questioned about her wedding.

Siddhant Kapoor is the older brother of Shraddha. He was recently asked by Filmy Gyan as to when Shraddha plans on getting married. Responding to the question, the 40-year-old actor said, "She will get married when she wants to get married and whenever she is happy getting married and whenever she is happy getting married. I would be happy then." Spoken like a true supportive brother, hasn't he?

Shraddha Kapoor's love life:

For a long time now it has been rumoured that actress Shraddha Kapoor is dating writer Rahul Mody. But it seems like not all is well in paradise as Shraddha recently unfollowed Rahul from her Instagram handle. She also unfollowed the accounts of Rahul’s sister, his production house and his dog. However, Rahul still follows Shraddha. This has left fans wondering if they have really broken up or is its some kind of promotional tactic for an upcoming project.

Rumours of Shraddha dating Rahul surfaced earlier this year. The two were also spotted together at the pre-wedding function of Anant and Radhika Ambani at Jamnagar in March this year.

Shraddha Kapoor becomes most followed Indian woman on Instagram:

Shraddha Kapoor’s latest release ‘Stree 2’ has been doing wonders at the box office. After entering the Rs 300 crore club within a week, Shraddha celebrated another milestone as she’s garnered more followers on Instagram than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shraddha has over 92 million followers, while PM Modi has 91.3 million followers on the platform. Not just that, she became the most followed woman in India on Instagram beating Priyanka Chopra.

When asked how important social media validation is for her, Shraddha told IANS, "I don't see it as social media validation but I see it as a way of being in touch with my fans and people who have loved and supported me because they have really showered me with a lot of love. I love that I share the regular parts of my life with them. When they say 'Main bhi chashmish hun,' 'Mujhe vada pav pasand hai'... I feel I can share my real zone..."

"I feel ok someone is going to say something in the comment from which I might get an idea of what I can eat next or next time what eyewear should I get. Someone or the other relates and I love that. I think that it is so refreshing on that medium, on social media, relatability is there with people,” she added.