Up and about: Good, bad & ugly

Updated on: 28 August,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Sartorial choices for the same reality show were starkly different among celebrities. We pick what worked, and what’s best stored in the closet!

Up and about: Good, bad & ugly

A whole lot of colour did nothing to flatter Karan Kundrra and Jannat Zubair; Nia Sharma, Arjun Bijlani, and chef Harpal Singh made heads turn with their chic attires; Was comedian Krushna Abhishek’s selection meant to be an unspoken joke?. Pics/Yogen Shah

Up and about: Good, bad & ugly
Sartorial choices for the same reality show were starkly different among celebrities. We pick what worked, and what’s best stored in the closet!


Eyes on Radha 



Eyes on Radha 


Shriya Saran may easily be among the most beautiful actors of tinsel town but her daughter Radha stole the show when papped at a temple

Say yes

Say yes

Uorfi Javed’s reptile appears to be ‘swiping right’ on Ananya Panday. Who’s going to warn her?

Just in

Just in

Rubina Dilaik with Abhinav Shukla; Remo D’Souza and his wife Lizelle

