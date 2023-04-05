Sidharth Malhotra sends 'big love and hug' to birthday girl Rashmika Mandanna with a cute pic

As Rashmika Mandanna turned a year older today, her 'Mission Majnu' co-star, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram story and dropped a cutesy photo of him with the birthday girl

(Pics courtesy: Rashmika Mandanna and Sidharth Malhotra/ Instagram)

The pan-India beauty from down South who has taken the Indian film industry by storm, the ravishing actor -- Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 27th birthday today.

The diva who kick-started her acting journey in 2016 with 'Kantara' star, Rishab Shetty's Kannada directorial, 'Kirik Party', Rashmika has now cemented herself as one of the most powerful pan-Indian female actors.

The stunner who has made her presence felt from Kollywood to Bollywood, Rashmika is being dubbed as the 'National crush' of India by millions of her fans across the country and we are not complaining!

After winning hearts as Srivalli in Allu Arjun-starrer blockbuster pan-India film, 'Pushpa: The Rise', Rashmika made a stellar Bollywood debut alongside the legendary star, Amitabh Bachchan in 2022 with the heart-warming drama, 'Goodbye'.

Post 'Goodbye', Rashmika shared the screen with Bollywood's handsome hunk, Sidharth Malhotra in her sophomore Hindi outing, 'Mission Majnu' and her on-screen chemistry with Sidharth was much-loved by her fans and the audiences.

As the 'Varisu' star turned a year older today, her 'Mission Majnu' co-star, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram story and dropped a cutesy photo of him with the birthday girl.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sidharth shared an unseen photo of him and Rashmika where both can be seen posing together for the paps.

While posing both actors can be seen making a heart with their hands. Sid and Rashmika look adorable as they flash sweet smiles at the shutterbugs.